TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local gardeners are weighing-in on ways to make use of your green tomatoes this fall.

Gardeners across Northeast Kansas had to pick their tomatoes early because of cold temperatures last week. However, this isn’t a bad thing at all, according to some local gardeners. They even have some helpful tips and tricks for those who have green tomatoes lying around.

The owner of A&H Farms has been involved in fruit and vegetable production her whole life, and she’s been at A&H for the past 12 years. She says this year has been an odd weather year for farming and, more importantly, harvesting crops.

“Normally, you don’t see that cold of temperatures and it does have dramatic effect on tomatoes and peppers like that,” said Andrea DeJesus, owner of A&H Farm. “And even crops that are hardy like pumpkins and acorn squash, butternut, spaghetti squash — those hard winter crops. It was very hard for them and we actually had to move those inside as well this year.”

Moisture and temperature both play a factor in when more sensitive crops, like tomatoes, need to be picked. This year, those tomatoes had to be picked before they could ripen. However, there are plenty of ways you can put them to use.

“You can put them in paper bags, lunch bags, don’t put too many in one because you don’t want to have them ripen unevenly,” said Ellen Wilson, A&H Farm employee. “Put them in a box, put some newspaper down on your counter and let them just sit out there. Some will ripen, some will not.”

Wilson has been a long-time gardener here in Kansas, and she loves getting creative with her green tomatoes. She says green tomatoes are very versatile and add a tangy flavor compared to red tomatoes. If you’re wondering how to make use of your tomatoes that don’t ripen, she says you can make salsa, dehydrate them to make chips, fry them or even slice them to save them for later.