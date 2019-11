TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A female student is recovering after being hit by a car in front of Topeka High School.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the student was in the crosswalk when she was hit by the car. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers from the Topeka Police Department and Topeka Public Schools.

Officers did not give the driver a citation.

The student was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.