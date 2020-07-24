Student interest in local virtual school seeing triples during pandemic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The number of students interested in a local virtual school has tripled since last year, likely because of the coronavirus.

The way students learned at Lawrence Virtual School didn’t change much through the pandemic because everything is done online.

The school has 1,200 students who find virtual learning to be the best fit for them.

Candi Stewart is the coordinator of education for the school and said they have students from all over the world, some looking to become professional athletes.

She said this setting lets their students feel more at ease and gives others a bit more flexibility with the online format.

Students also have opportunities for socializing offline, with in-person field trips.

Stewart said communication is an important factor for the virtual school.

“To me, it’s almost stronger because we reach out almost on a daily basis with our families and with our students,” Stewert said. “And we are constantly in contact with them.”

She adds that virtual learning isn’t for every student. But if you’re interested in giving it a try this fall, she recommends sticking with it for a least one semester.

