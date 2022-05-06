SHAWNEE HEIGHTS (KSNT) – Shawnee Heights High School is on a “soft lockdown” while law enforcement investigates a situation.

The lockdown stems from a student protest that, Shawnee Heights Communication Director Tiffany Kinsch, said, “…got a little out of hand.”

According to Kinsch, school resource officers were called into the school to calm the situation. Kinsch said rumors about swat teams, guns, etc. were not true.

Kinsch said students are still in class and learning is still happening.

Officials did not say if students would be getting out on time, or if there would be delayed departure times.