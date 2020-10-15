Student walkouts reported at Santa Fe Trail USD 434 schools

KSNT News is receiving reports about student walkout protests happening at Santa Fe Trail High School and Carbondale Attendance Center.

CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News is receiving reports about student walkout protests happening at Santa Fe Trail High School and Carbondale Attendance Center.

On August 4, USD 434 announced it would implement the Summit Learning platform. According to the district’s website, the program will be used as the main instructional source in most core classes (math, social studies, science and language arts) in 6th-12th grades.

The district said Summit Learning is a research-based approach to education. It also offers schools to customize their curriculum, receive resources and technology tools and more.

You can read more about the Summit Learning platform below.

We have a crew on the way to Carbondale and will update this story with any information as it becomes available.