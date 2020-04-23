Students get support from teachers and staff as they pick up graduation gear

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – High school seniors all across the state had their senior year come to an abrupt end, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still making memories.

Seniors at Shawnee Heights High School had a special greeting as they went to pick up their cap and gowns. Teachers and staff at the school lined up, sitting in the back of their cars with signs to cheer on the students as they drove through.

Some students were surprised by the amount of support they’ve been shown through such hard times.

“Actually I was a little emotional at first because I just, I could just feel their love for us. It was, yeah, it was really great,” senior Kayla Kelly said.

Not only were the students emotional, but also the teachers. Many teachers did not get a chance to tell their students goodbye.

One English teacher at the school said this graduating class was extra special to her.

“It’s also the first time that I’ve been at a school long enough where the first group of kids that I taught as sophomores are now graduating. So it’s extra special for me because they’re just like my kids. I’ve had some of them in class two years,” Emily Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw also said there is a tentative prom set up for the students at the end of July.

Graduation for Shawnee Heights is set for August 2nd.