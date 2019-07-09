Students help brighten up Topeka homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some people in Topeka are getting their homes painted for free all thanks to a group of students.

Group Cares, a Colorado-based organization, brought in hundreds of students from all over the Midwest to Topeka to paint the houses of people in need.

The group partnered with the City of Topeka’s neighborhood relations department on the project.

“We have six, seven churches from four different states working here from Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Indiana,” said Group Mission Director Harry Werkema. “These are kids that they earn money to come to camp and work on houses.”

The group will be painting 21 houses from July 7-13 as a part of an intensive one-week trip that aims to help them grow in faith through service.

“It is a miracle,” said Pamela McCoy, whose home is getting a new paint job. “We’ve tried and tried to get help, and to see these kids come from all over and go together, and work like they have, it’s a blessing. I am so grateful and thankful. I have no words.”

To find out more about Group Cares, click HERE.