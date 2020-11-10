Students honor veterans through reverse parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As the pandemic continues to disrupt and impact daily life, West Indianola Elementary students made sure that our veterans were not forgotten ahead of Veterans Day.

The elementary students made cookies and thank you cards to show their appreciation for the veterans but this time with a twist.

In past years the school would plan a ceremony for nearly 100 veterans indoors to commemorate and honor their service, but due to the coronavirus adjustments had to be made. That’s when they came up with the idea of a ‘reverse parade’, something that has become more popular during the holiday season.

Students stood outside of the school Tuesday to wave and cheer on the veterans as they drove by in the comfort of their own cars. Tuesday was all about finding a way to continue the tradition of honoring veterans.

“Clearly today, you can see tears in their eyes. They’re very thankful and appreciative of the kids, and just being able to put something together to let them know just how much we appreciate them and thanking them for their service,” said event organizer and music teacher Anna Reb.

It took students and teachers about a month to prepare for the ‘reverse parade.’