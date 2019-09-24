Students hurt in reported threat at Lawrence middle school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Some students at a Lawrence middle school suffered minor injuries from broken glass while trying to exit a broken first-floor window after panic over rumors of a threat.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lawrence Police Department officers were dispatched to Liberty Memorial Central Middle School for reports of an intruder. After searching the building, they determined there wasn’t any threat.

According to LPD, students told school administrators early in the day another student had possibly brought a gun to school. Administrators began questioning the student and the school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Parents began calling 911 after receiving concerning texts from students and went to the school to try to take their children home. LPD said officers and parents arrived around the same time and parents were trying to help students out through a first-floor window. Some students were treated at the scene for minor injuries from the broken glass.

LPD is on scene at Liberty Central Middle School where there were earlier reports of a someone with gun.



We can confirm at this time, that the scene is secure and no one was found to have a weapon on school property.



We are investigating the source of the information. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 24, 2019

Police determined no weapons were present in the incident and none of the students, faculty or staff were in any danger.