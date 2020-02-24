Students learn about international relations through Topeka Model UN Conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of students from across Kansas are getting hands-on experience learning about international relations.

Photo by Keith Horinek, KSNT News

At Topeka’s annual Model United Nations Conference, students get to represent the viewpoints of different U.N. member nations in a two-day simulation. They debate and discuss a variety of global issues, while also learning about diplomacy and problem solving skills.

Participant Anaia Johnson, from Turner High School, said what students learn at the conference can also benefit them outside the classroom.

“Critical thinking skills and also interpersonal and intrapersonal skills, all these skills not only apply to working at a Model U.N. conference, they apply to a job interview, working in an office,” said Johnson.

The conference runs through Tuesday afternoon at the Ramada Downtown Hotel and Convention Center and is open to the public. Organizers are encouraging people in the community to come out and watch the students in action.