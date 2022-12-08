TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of local students decked the halls at the Topeka Public Library this afternoon.

The Seaman Middle School Choir performed their holiday show, “Songs of the Season,” on Thursday. Viking students got to sing to their family, friends and library goers.

For the first time in five years under the new music director, the middle school kids got to perform. The music directors’ goal is to help build confidence amongst the kids.

“This gives us an opportunity outside the normal concert setting to go out and show the community what we’ve been working on,” said Randall Bond, music director at Seaman Middle School. “To give back to the community in that way. It’s great for the students because it forces us work on stage presence and personality. It’s also just a great opportunity for them to perform in a venue they wouldn’t normally preform in.”

Songs of the Season will continue at the Topeka Public Library until Dec. 1. For more information on which groups will be performing next, click here.