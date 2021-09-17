Students protest at Topeka West over sexual assault accusations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of students peacefully protested in front of Topeka West High School Friday morning.

Students protesting said a male student allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed girls. At this time there is no evidence the incident happened on Topeka West’s campus, according to Topeka Public Schools Unified School District 501. The district said “no incident” occurred on school property, so the it would fall under the jurisdiction of the Topeka Police Department off campus.

KSNT spoke with a senior at Topeka West High School, who said this isn’t the first incident, but students have had enough.

“It doesn’t seem like anything is ending, it just seems like it keeps going on and on and there are so many people that are affected by this,” Abbie Reid, 17, said. “He used to go to Washburn Rural where he did serve some time for rape. When he got out, he transferred to Topeka West where he continued to do the same thing.”

Dr. Aarion Gray, Director of Instructional Services released the following statement:

“Topeka West administration has recently become aware of an incident that occurred in the community over the summer. No incident has been reported to the Topeka West administration and the incident in the community did not occur at Topeka West. To our knowledge, no incident has occurred at Topeka West. Any individual that is a safety concern to themselves or others will be addressed appropriately. As the school continues to receive information, it will work with appropriate individuals and ensure any appropriate action is taken to protect the safety of the Topeka West students on campus.”

Gray said the students did not cause significant disruption and the students who remained on-campus learning were not disturbed.

KSNT is following this story and will update if more information becomes available.