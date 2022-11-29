TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of college students are taking a stand against a Topeka University.

Washburn University students, faculty and members of the local community gathered to raise their voices against the Washburn administration in what they think is a drawn-out investigation of a professor accused of “blackface.”

The Black Student Union held a protest in Morgan Hall on Tuesday at WU’s campus. Last month, WU Professor Holly O’Neill dressed as Michael Jackson for an English Department’s Halloween party. After some faculty and students complained, the university started an investigation into the accusations.

O’Neill has since apologized for the incident, which she calls unfortunate. Thirty-two days later, students are demanding answers.

“We hope to get a meeting with the administration about hearing requests that we have as an organization to better the diversity and inclusion here on campus,” said Amari McGlory. “We also hope to get an answer by Friday, or at least an update.”

The university says a thorough investigation is happening. They are interviewing multiple people so it will take some time to come to a conclusion.