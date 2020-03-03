Students, staff practice tornado drill at local elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka elementary school is getting ahead of a storm in case a tornado hits.

Students and staff at McCarter Elementary practiced their tornado safety plan on Tuesday. The drill fell on the day of the statewide tornado drill.

Kids and staff headed to the storm shelter in the gym in record time.

“Today we made it in there in two minutes and 30 seconds. Which, I feel, is a pretty good record,” Principal Katherine Cooney said. “We had 385 students and about 70 staff members. So to get everybody in one location that is safe and secure, that quickly was a very successful drill for us.”

The school has had the new storm shelter for about three years. The gym is cemented with running water and a generator in case the power goes out.