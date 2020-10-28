Students take on ‘Stop the Bleed’ training at TCALC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) who are interested in law enforcement were able to get a glimpse of what their job entails on Wednesday as they went through a training called ‘Stop the Bleed.’

‘Stop the Bleed’ is a national awareness campaign that encourages the public to learn how to act fast should a bleeding emergency occur. The students received hands-on training, learning how to stop a person from bleeding excessively. This is so they can prepare themselves in the event of an emergency.

“Knowing how to apply a tourniquet or pack a wound is important because it might save somebody’s life,” said Sgt. Greg Williams with Topeka Public Schools Police. “It might save my life, it might save your life, and it might save one of our family members lives.”

The students that participated in the event are now certified in the ‘Stop the Bleed’ training and can help save lives before medical personnel arrive.

Sgt. Williams also said that this is an important skill for everyone to know and the general public can learn how to ‘Stop the Bleed’ as well.

If you would like to sign up for the training, click here.