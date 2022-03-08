LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Students at Jardine Elementary in Topeka are encouraging others in the district to wear red after one of their own was killed in a crash during Sunday night’s snowstorm.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson wore red when she appeared on KSNT with David George Tuesday morning to honor 11-year-old, Terrell Gibbons of Topeka, who was killed Sunday night in Lyon County when the car he was in was involved in a head-on collision. Snow, sleet, and freezing conditions Sunday afternoon and evening led to hazardous road conditions for much of Northeast Kansas.

Dozens of crashes across the state were blamed on slick road conditions.

“Our heart is broken, Terrell was a fifth-grade student, he and his mother slid off the road Sunday night,” Dr. Anderson said.

Dr. Anderson said about 40 students have taken advantage of a mental health team that allows students to go through the grieving process. The mental health team will be at the school for one week, according to Dr. Anderson.

Terrell and his mother, Nichole Gibbons, 31, of Wichita, were killed in the Emporia crash that sent a third person to the hospital.

Nichole Gibbons, 31, of Wichita, and her 11-year-old son, Terrell Gibbons of Topeka, were traveling eastbound on Highway 50 in a 2014 Chevy Malibu when she crossed the center lines into the westbound lanes. They hit a 2020 Hyundai Palisade which, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, caused the car to turn sideways and collide with a Nissan Quest.

James Morton, 53, of Dodge City, Kansas, and a passenger Sheree Morton, 43, of Dodge City, were in the 2020 Hyundai Palisade that was hit by Gibbons’s car. The two were looked over by Chase County EMS, but refused medical treatment.

The driver of the Nissan Quest, Steven Miller, of Hutchinson, was taken to Newman Regional Hospital.