STUDY: 1/3 of Shawnee County kids have considered suicide

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of Shawnee County kids attempt suicide each year and the health department wants to raise awareness about those numbers.

According to studies done by the Shawnee County Health Department, since 2008 Shawnee County has had a higher number of young people die by suicide than the national average.

They found that between 2017 and 2018, 16 kids in Shawnee County committed suicide. 803 kids had to go to the ER for attempting suicide.

In a survey given this year, around 30% of Shawnee County middle and high school students said they have seriously thought about suicide.

Even if you don’t know anyone impacted by these numbers, Health Department Epidemiologist Lien Le said it’s important to the community as a whole.

“It effects Shawnee county not just on an emotional level, but on an economic level. They are our kids. They are our talent. We need to do everything we can to wrap ourselves around them,” Le said.

If you want to take a look at more of the statistics and see what health experts say the warning signs are, you can go here.