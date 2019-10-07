Study hopes to end ‘food desert’ in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Central Topeka is one step closer to losing its “food desert status,” according to the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The Kansas Health Foundation presented a check Monday morning to the GTP at GraceMed Capitol Family Clinic. The $12,500 will go towards a study to determine a sustainable location for a grocery store.

The central Topeka clinic was the site of a Dillons that shut down in 2016, making access to groceries and a pharmacy a challenge for the area’s low-income families.

With their new case study using Esri demographic data, the GTP hopes to alleviate that issue.

The group said the data shows how many people in Topeka don’t have access to a vehicle, and that about 35% have a disabled person in their home. Both factors can make it harder to access grocery stores located far away.

A consultant conducting the grocery store study told the GTP they expect to be finished with the study in November.