Stumpy’s food truck helps struggling Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese’s food truck on Saturday held a fundraiser for the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center at the zoo.

A long line of customers waited to receive their cheesy bites, from grilled cheese to mac and cheese to cobbler in an ice cream cone.

“That provides revenue in order to help the zoo continue to grow and provide different benefits for the community so that they have a quality place to spend time with their family and friends,” said Fawn Moser, manager of zoo operations for the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

A portion of the proceeds from Stumpy’s fundraiser will go to the zoo, to support them after their two major fundraisers, Roar and Pour became virtual, and Brew at the Zoo was canceled.

The funds raised by Stumpy’s will go towards the zoo’s educational events, the conservation center, and other projects like their summer camp, Moser said.