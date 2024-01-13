TOPEKA (KSNT) – Temperatures are expected to dip well below zero degrees this weekend, and the wind chills will make it feel even colder.

For those working outside, camping or even heading to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs, the winter weather is here whether you like it or not. If you need something last minute, Einstein’s Outdoors specializes in providing the warmest outfits to keep people safe in the winter.

“We get calls about ‘what do you advise, what do you recommend?'” Owner Alan Wisman said. “Or a 12-year-old boy scout and the dad, or ‘what would you recommend for someone working outside or again going to the Chiefs game?'”

Einstein’s also fixes coat zippers which might not seem like a big deal, but can leave your skin exposed to frostbite if unzipped.

“We’re talking about sub-zero wind chills, so you have to protect those parts of the skin that are exposed, your face, hands, whatever,” Wisman said. “That’s why mittens have advantages over gloves.”

When the wind chill is way below zero degrees, the National Weather Service says frostbite can occur within minutes. Those ‘feel-like’ temps around northeast Kansas could be as low as negative 35 degrees.

If you’re staying cozy at home this weekend, there is something you can do for others.

“If you have somebody elderly or you have a pet, or you have any reason to be worried about yourself or a family member or a friend, make sure you check on them,” Wisman said. “Make sure they’re either protected in a shelter or they have enough clothing.”

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.