Suddenly in charge: K-State’s new resources for teens taking care of their siblings

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – While some essential workers continue to leave home, many teenagers are watching their younger siblings.

Keeping that in mind, K-State Research and Extension has created new resources to help those kids and parents during this Coronavirus pandemic.

The online resource teaches kids in three different categories: Safety, food, and activities. It also includes guides not only for them, but also for parents who are filling in their kid’s teachers, friends, and still being meal preppers and home keepers.

“We can’t help others unless we take care of ourselves. The example of the oxygen mask on the plane is so important, put your own mask on before you take care of anybody else,” Bradford Wiles, with K-State Research and Extension, said.

A few of the sheets/activities that they have to offer include:

The links are attached with the corresponding activity above.