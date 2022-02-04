TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s an exciting time for Northeast Kansas: You can now see Sue: The T-Rex experience right here in Topeka.

It’s an iconic exhibit from the Chicago Field Museum, traveling to communities across the country.

“Topeka has an awful lot of school-aged kids here so the fact that we could do something for them that’s also going to help our economy, it’s going to bring people from the region here,” president of Visit Topeka Sean Dixon said. “We’ve sold tickets in three states at this point so it’s going to check all the boxes and honestly just be something that our children remember for a long time.”

The exhibit has a replica of Sue – the largest and most complete tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever discovered – and three, full-sized dinosaur replications that walked the earth more than 65 million years ago.

Sensory experiences give a glimpse into Sue’s life – including its’ environment, through a light show and animations.

“The best thing about traveling exhibitions at the field museum is that we really have a passion for sharing the scientific research with other communities so we’re so proud to share sue with Topeka,” Chicago Field Museum representative Emily Owen said. “I think everyone of all ages would love it so you should definitely come out.”

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day through May 1 at the Great Overland Station located at 701 North Kansas Avenue. The exhibit is also part of Topeka Dino Days, a series of dinosaur-themed attractions arranged by Visit Topeka being held throughout the spring.

