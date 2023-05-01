TOPEKA (KSNT) – With school wrapping up for students in Shawnee County in the coming weeks, that means summer camp is right around the corner.

May 30 marks the start of summer camp for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. There are six different camps to choose from and accommodations for roughly 475 kids.

Activities your kids can expect at camp include archery, canoeing and more.

“The different camps will take advantage of the park that they’re in,” said Mike McLaughlin, the Communications and Public Information Supervisor for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. “So, ‘Back to Nature’ is our favorite camp, that’s in Gage Park. You get to do a lot of outdoor activities such as archery, canoeing or corcling. If you’re down at ‘Passport to Adventure’ at Crestview Park, again you got the trail there, you have the creek there, outdoor activities in the park and the kids also get to go on some fun field trips.”

Summer camp will conclude on Aug. 4. You can sign your kid up at https://parks.snco.us/