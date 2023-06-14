DOVER, Kan. (KSNT) — An inclusive summer camp is giving kids of all abilities the chance to enjoy a summer pastime.

Mission Creek Camp is an organization dedicated to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the joys of summer camp. This inclusive camp welcomes individuals of all abilities, including those with disabilities, and offers a wide range of activities tailored to individual needs.

From horseback riding to hiking and engaging in arts and crafts, Mission Creek Camp provides diverse experiences to make sure every camper has a fulfilling and memorable time. The goal of the camp is to open doors and provide opportunities for campers to try new things they may have never had the chance to experience before.

Ken Scroggs, the Chairman of the Board at Mission Creek Camp, expressed the transformative impact the camp has on campers.

“You end up opening doors to some degree and stuff they never knew they could do or never been given the chance to try,” Scroggs said. “I think a lot of the time people are afraid they’re going to hurt themselves or something is going to happen, but for the most part, we try to be as safe as possible and actually let them have a lot of fun.”

If you’re interested in joining Mission Creek Camp and being part of this inclusive summer camp experience, visit their website to find out how to register.