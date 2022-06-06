TOPEKA (KSNT)— Another summer camp from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is opening up in Gage Park.

Civitan Day Camp is one of seven camps put on by the county.

Mike McLaughlin is the Shawnee County Communications and Public Information Supervisor for the summer camps. He says that each camp takes advantage of the location to best serve, educate and engage kids.

“Kids are doing so much indoors. They are playing digital games, and they aren’t developing socially. The camps get them out of that. It gets them out around other people and around counselors, learning how to meet people and how to play with new friends.”

He says that all of the camps are full right now, but you can still get on a waitlist if you want to sign your child up.