TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fireworks, live music with a DJ, bounce houses and food trucks. What more could you want?

The third annual Summer Fireworks Extravaganza has been announced by Fellowship Hi-Crest. The 30-minute fireworks show will take place from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. July 2, at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd in Southeast Topeka. Those who plan on coming are advised to bring their own lawn chair or blanket to better enjoy the show.

The fireworks show will start at 10 p.m.

To see the event on Facebook, click here. To visit the show’s website, click here.