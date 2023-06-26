TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the Fourth of July just around the corner, here are some upcoming fireworks shows you won’t want to miss in Topeka.

There are several fireworks displays coming soon to the Topeka area you’ll want to keep on your radar this summer.

Azura Summer Fireworks Extravaganza

When: Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Firework show starts at 10 p.m.

Where: 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. Parking can also be found at 2901 SE Adams St.

Other: This event will feature food trucks, snow cones, a DJ, giveaways and inflatables for children.

For more information, click here.

Alter Ego and Fireworks Display

When: Saturday, July 1, 8 p.m. Fireworks display starts at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 510 SW 49th St. Hosted at the Happy Basset Barrel House.

Other: There is a $10 cover charge for the band, “Alter Ego,” performing live at the event.

For more information, click here.

Lopez/Cruz Firework Show

When: Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Fe Park

Other: Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the show. Holy Family Catholic School will be present selling food and drinks.

For more information, click here.

Spirit of Kansas Festival

When: Tuesday, July 4 from 8 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Fireworks sponsored by Capitol Federal begin at 10 p.m.

Where: Lake Shawnee

Other: Multiple events will occur throughout the day including a car show, golf tournament, live music and a waterski show. Food and craft vendors will be in attendance.

For more information, click here.

A total of 50 firework stands will be opening soon in Topeka and Shawnee County. You can learn more about when and where to start buying fireworks in the Topeka area by clicking here.