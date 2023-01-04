TOPEKA (KSNT) – Zoo officials are saying that one of their animals is showing improvement after a recent health scare.

The Topeka Zoo said that their Maylayan Sun Bear, “Hoho,” is now “looking bright eyed” after receiving medical care. He was being monitored this week due to age-related concerns.

“We are thrilled to report that Hoho is pretty much back to his normal self,” said Shanna Simpson, animal curator at the Topeka Zoo. “Over the past week, Hoho’s care staff and our veterinarian have worked countless hours to give him the extra TLC he needs.”

Hoho is the third oldest Sun Bear in the nation at 33-years-old. The second oldest Sun Bear is his twin brother who was born only an hour before him. He was born at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in 1989.

Despite Hoho’s age, he is known to the zoo staff for his silly personality, which includes sticking his tongue out to zoo guests. He has been a resident at the zoo since 2018.

“While we know Hoho will not live forever, we will always do our best to make sure he and all our animals have the best life while in our care,” Simpson said.