CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) - A local horse rescue wants to show its appreciation for veterans this weekend. Sunday is Thank A Veteran Day at B&C Equine Rescue.

Veterans and their families can head out to the ranch to meet the animals and take horse rides. There'll also be sloppy joes, hot dogs, chili dogs, pizza and water.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. B&C Equine Rescue is located at 740 W 125th St. Carbondale, KS 66414.

For more information you can call Jill at (785) 249-2523.