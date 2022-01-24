Sunday night Topeka fire does $10,000 damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A faulty light cord is being blamed for $10,000 worth of damage after a Sunday night house fire in Topeka.

Firefighters were called to 1200 SW MacVicar Avenue just before 6 p.m. Sunday. According to the Topeka Fire Department, firefighters were able to successfully keep the fire contained to the room where it started. A monitored fire alarm system warned the owner and they were to get home shortly after the fire department.

A TFD investigation ruled the cause of the fire accidental and concluded it started with a faulty light cord. Investigators estimate the fire caused $7,500 damage to the structure and $2,500 to contents in the home.