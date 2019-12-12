Sunflower Association of Realtors helps St. Jude Dream Home come to life

Various partners break ground on the third annual Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Nov. 12. (KSNT File/Eileen McCaffrey)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunflower Association of Realtors in Topeka left their mark on the St. Jude Dream Home on Wednesday.

The group held its annual business meeting for employees at the Foundry Events Center Wednesday morning where they had the opportunity to sign 2 x 4-foot pieces of lumber.

These pieces of lumber will actually be used in the St. Jude Dream Home. St. Jude Partners with KSNT for the third year this spring to raffle off a home.

Tickets are $100 and go on sale in the spring. The money raised goes towards curing childhood cancer.