Sunflower Showdown fans show up despite pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Bill Snyder Family Stadium implemented new gameday rules this season in hopes to create a safe fan experience amidst coronavirus. Even with the new changes it did not stop fans from showing up in full force for this years Sunflower Showdown matchup.

Purple and white or red and blue, these football fans still found ways to enjoy the game.

“I’ve been supporting the hawks through thick and thin my whole life,” said Luke Howard, a lifetime Kansas. “It has always been a part of my family. Just supporting the football program through all the hard years.”

Fans aren’t the only ones who had to adjust to the new rules, players families did too. Many families have created their own new traditions although tailgating in the parking lots is no longer an option. The sister of Blake Lynch, K-State’s starting kicker, shared her favorite parts about game day this year.

“He [Blake] lives with another guy on the football team,” Tara Lynch, his sister, said. “Their family and our family will get together before games and we will just grill out or pregame. So basically we make our own tailgate.”

The Wildcats have now won the past 12 Sunflower Showdown games.