Sunflower Soccer Association looks to create new opportunities for players

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Sunflower Soccer Association has been making some major upgrades over the past couple of years to create new opportunities for its players.



The SSA is a local league that offers both recreational and competitive play. Anyone from three years old up to 18 can play.

For players like Logan Murray, they gain more than just soccer skills.



“It’s more opportunities to make new friends because you really don’t see most of these kids unless they go to school with you,” said Murray. “Plus it’s just out of school fun.”



His dad Mike Murray has been coaching in the league for over a decade.



“This just is home,” said Mike. “I mean you come out here, it’s a good community. We can kind of drive everything here and build it.”



Over the past few years, the Sunflower Soccer Association has been focused on making Topeka a destination for competitive soccer.

“We also have the Topeka Soccer Club,” Vice President of the Board Seth Brackman. “What we are doing is we’re combining the soccer clubs in the community to one central Topeka soccer club.”



In addition to developing a competitive club, they’re also making improvements to their fields like adding turf.



“What the goal is is to not only improve our local community, but also to bring attention outside the city of Topeka to demonstrate how great we are.”



Murray said these improvements are beneficial for both the players and the organization.



“It’s just is going to show that Topekaka Soccer Club, old Sunflower is legit,” Murray said.”We’re here to grow. we’re here to compete.”

Sunflower Soccer has nearly 1,800 registered players and in addition to their leagues, they also host tournaments and camps.

