Sunflower Soccer Association teams up with Stormont Vail for 2nd Annual Kicking for a Cure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Sunflower Soccer Association and Stormont Vail teamed up for their 2nd annual Kicking for a Cure event on Saturday.

While most of the action was on the soccer fields, there was also plenty going on off the field.



Local organizations came together for a resource fair educating players and their parents about the impact cancer can have and some of the resources available.

For the Sunflower Soccer Association, it’s something they’ve experienced first hand.

“We have a couple of our families, our kids that play here at sunflower with leukemia, cancer, you know, all sorts of different things,” said Director of Operations Lindsay Ransom. “We also have some parents and coaches that have it.”



But, it wasn’t just about education, it was also about showing support for those impacted by the disease.



That’s exactly what Erica Souter does through Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope.



It’s an organization that offers financial assistance and emotional support for families who have children with cancer.



“It affects everybody in the family,” said Souter. “You know, when a child’s diagnosed, it doesn’t just affect the child. The family goes through it as well.”



She started the organization after her daughter Jayden passed away from a rare form of pediatric cancer in 2011.



“Knowing that we’re able to give back and help those families, it heals and it fills that void and allows you to get through each day knowing you’re providing some kind of hope,” said Souter.

Over the past seven and a half years, Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope has been able to help over 100 families.

To find out more about the Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope, click HERE.