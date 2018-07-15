Sunflower State Games add fitness expo
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Despite the morning rain, the Sunflower State Games are now underway and with a new addition this year.
Participants and spectators were able to take part in a fitness expo to learn more about living a healthy and active lifestyle.
The expo consisted of different booths and activities where people of all ages could talk with health and fitness experts.
"When the families are active together, when they go for a walk together, they cook together, their healthy meals together, whatever they're doing, if they do it together, there's more opportunity for a successful outcome," Shelley Allen with Stormont Vail Hospital said.
The sunflower State Games continue through July 29.
