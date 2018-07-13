Sunflower State Games begin in sweltering heat

The 29th annual Sunflower State Games began with baseball, tennis, and track and field Friday.

The summer heat made an appearance but that's something officials are used to.

"We've really never had to cancel an event due to weather, we're actually kind of hoping for some rain tomorrow, and I saw the forecast, the temperature has come down, so we're happy about that," said executive director of the Sunflower State Games, Mitch Gross.

Athletes are having to adjust to playing in the extreme heat.

Mason Thieu is competing in 18 and under singles tennis.

"It's pretty hot out there, I mean the court adds like 15 degrees so it gets really, really hot and humid out there."

Playing on turf or a tennis court can make it even harder on an athlete so officials are making sure everyone has a way to cool down.

"We do everything we can to make sure they're hydrated, provide adequate shade at all our outdoor venues, and make sure that there is air conditioning nearby at those venues as well," said Gross.

Some athletes are making sure they're more prepared than most.

"I make sure I have extra clothes and stuff in my bag in case I sweat through shirts and stuff, and make sure I have extra water, and I bring a cooler with me on court, so that really helps," said Thieu.

There are also medical volunteers at all the outdoor competitions. AMR is stationed at events that tend to have older participants.

