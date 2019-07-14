Sunflower State Games get underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of athletes will be in the capital city for the next couple of weeks for the Sunflower State Games.

It’s the largest amateur multi-sport festival in Kansas.

The event brings in athletes of all ages from all over the state to compete in over 40 different sports.

Organizers say the event is a way to promote an active, healthy lifestyle.

“You get to see what you’ve worked for all year come together,” said Director of Operations Cassie Criger. “You get to see everybody out here competing and wearing their medals, and smiles on their faces, everybody having fun, it’s the best part.”

The competitions will be held all over town. For more information about when and where they’ll be taking place, click HERE.