Sunflower State Games kicks off in Topeka Friday Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local sports festival hopes to get people active in the community. The Sunflower State Games kicks off in Topeka Friday. The festival features a variety of events and runs July 13-15 and July 20-29.

The Sunflower State Games is the largest amateur sports festival in the state of Kansas. It features more competitive, active sports like basketball and soccer, as well as other less active sports that encourage participation.

"They are very welcoming environment. The people who host each event have a passion for that event so they want you to succeed so they're very welcoming and cheering you on," said 2017 Female Athlete of the Year Kjrsten Abel Ruch.

Although registration for this year's event is over, organizers would like people to come out to the games and check out sports they may not be familiar with.

Click here for schedule and more information about the Sunflower State Games.