The 30th Annual Sunflower State Games kicks off in Topeka this weekend. This is the largest amateur sports festival in the state of Kansas.

The games span across three weekends. This first weekend includes a baseball tournament, tennis and golf and a 5K/10K run.

The Stormont Vail Events Center serves as a hub for a number of sparring events on Saturday. These include wrestling, boxing, jiu jitsu, judo and martial arts.

Organizers say the games are meant to promote physical fitness and get people interested in sports. All Kansans can sign up to be a part of the games.

The deadline for many of this weekend’s events has passed but the deadline for the rest of the events is the end of the day Saturday. Click here for a schedule and list of events.