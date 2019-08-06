Sunflower State Games offers something for everyone

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunflower State Games brings thousands of athletes to Topeka each summer.

While the event may have already wrapped up, for the organization behind the event, their work has just begun.

It’s the largest amateur multi-sport festival in the state, where athletes of all ages come to compete over the course of two weeks.



“There’s an innate ability to compete in all of us,” said Executive Directory Mitch Gross. “The Sunflower State Games presents an opportunity for people to train and work and practice for an entire year leading up to this competition.”



The organization takes pride in giving Kansans a major platform to compete in a wide variety of sports.



From sand volleyball to baseball and even powerlifting.



“We want people to get out and get active,” said Director of Operations Cassie Criger. “We encourage everybody. It doesn’t matter how old you are or your skill level, we have something for everybody.”



The Sunflower State Games offers more than just competition.



“Our mission is just to get Kansans out and active and leading a healthy lifestyle and improving their quality of life,” said Gross.



Most importantly, organizers want the athletes to have fun.



“You get to see what you work for year-round finally come together,” said Criger. “You get to see everybody out here competing and wearing their medals and smiles on their faces, everybody having fun. That’s the best part.”

The Sunflower State Games also hosts other competitions throughout the year including the Kansas Senior Games and the Topeka Corporate Games.