MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is hosting a special event to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday.

The Sunset Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19 and is allowing free entrance for fathers that enter with another paying customer. Attendees can stop in the giftshop during their visit to enter for a chance to win a prize package.

The zoo will also be celebrating the birthday of its oldest resident, Susie the chimpanzee. Susie is the oldest chimp in the country and has spent most of her life at Sunset Zoo. The community is invited to help celebrate her 68th birthday on Sunday afternoon.

The zoo is at 2333 Oak Street. Admission is $6 for those 13 and up, $4 for children three and up and free for children two and under.