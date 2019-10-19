Sunset Zoo to hold ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan will be celebrating Halloween with families.

The zoo will hold its Spooktacular event on Oct. 26 and 27.

Families can dress up in their best costumes, and trick or treat with the animals. There will be candy trails, a costume contest and a pumpkin palooza to name a few.

Admission is $5 for kids who will trick or treat. Adults are admitted free with each paid child’s admission.

Friends of the Sunset Zoo members receive $1 off each child’s admission.

For more information about the event, click here.