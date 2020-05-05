Sunset Zoo wants feedback on possible virtual summer activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is looking for feedback about possible virtual summer activities. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many summer activities in the area have canceled, postponed or moved online.

The zoo has created a 12 question survey for families. It includes questions about how long people want activities to be, how often and what kind of activities families want to see.

“We have our ideas but we really want to know kind of what the community is really interested in,” said Curator of Education Jared Bixby. “How can we support them in these kind of unusual times moving forward through the summer.”

Bixby said the zoo has already started rolling out some virtual activities. The Sunset Zoo has started throwing virtual birthday parties and a virtual story time.

“We do a story time and feature an animal at the zoo,” Bixby said. “It’s about a 30 minute engagement and we kind of wrap things up with a craft or an activity that the parents can do with their kids at home.”

Bixby said the zoo has been using the Zoom app for these, but they are also looking at an app called Seesaw. Seesaw has been used by some local schools when they switched to online learning.

While this survey is about online activities, Bixby said they have been working on a plan to re-open the zoo and will be announcing it shortly.