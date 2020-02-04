Super Bowl celebrations cause damage to a Lawrence business

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Local streets looked a lot different on Monday than they did the night before.

One business in Lawrence even had some damage to their building after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win ignited a huge party on Massachusetts St. in Lawrence. Fans rushed to the downtown area after the big win.

They even climbed on top of the t-shirt store ACME, causing some damage to the gutter and the awning.

City crews had to remove the gutter Monday morning because it was hanging down from the building. They haven’t quite figured out how much it’ll cost to fix the damage yet.

Store employee Brogan Sievers said he actually witnessed the whole thing happen.

“I knew that it was something that I was going to have to handle coming into work the next day,” said Sievers. “I wasn’t sure exactly what was going to happen last night. Got a lot of texts from the owner asking everybody to make sure that the store was okay.”

Despite the damage, the store was able to open up as usual.