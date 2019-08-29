Super Kansas Cash Jackpot won in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone in northeast Kansas hit the jackpot Wednesday.

Kansas Lottery announced one ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s Super Kansas Cash drawing , winning a jackpot worth $1,088,070.

The winner of the Super Kansas Cash jackpot has 365 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery Stephen Durrell wants to remind the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim it.

The winning numbers in the August 28 Super Kansas Cash drawing were 2-3-15-23-26 with a Super Cash Ball of 12.

This is the first jackpot win since April 17, 2019 when the largest jackpot in the game’s history was hit. A anonymous Johnson County resident claimed the prize worth $6.7 million.