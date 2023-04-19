TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent of USD-475 Geary County Schools Reginald Eggleston came onto the 27 News Morning Show to speak about closing out the year and getting closer to summer programs and registration time.

He reminded people that the Junction City High School Graduation for the Class of 2023 is on Sunday, May 21st at 3:00 p.m.

“A lot of energy and a lot of events surrounding graduation, ” Dr. Eggleston said. “It’s an exciting time because we celebrate the success of our graduating class.”

And for those students that are not graduating just yet, they will soon have the opportunity to sign up for summer school programs!

For anyone seeking morning programs, the Early Childhood, Elementary and Middle Schools, are offering summer school from June 5-June 30. For Junction City High School and Karns Computer Based Learning, it’s May 31-June 30.

Meanwhile, afternoon programs will be from June 5-June 30. Breakfast and lunch will be served to all kids attending summer school.

Dr. Eggleston also mentioned that registration for the 2023-24 school year starts on May 1st.

For more information and details, you can watch the full interview above.