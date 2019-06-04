Superintendent welcomed back for first time since DUI arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - On Monday night a local superintendent returned to his position for the first time after police arrested him for driving drunk.

It was in early April that Kansas Highway Patrol troopers pulled over Dr. Stessman, Superintendent of Shawnee Heights Schools, and arrested him for driving drunk.

The school board placed Dr. Stessman on administrative leave as punishment, until now.

"I'm certainly very glad to be back. I'm very fortunate to be back, to serve the students and the patrons of Shawnee Heights USD 450," Stessman said.

School Board President Eric Dietcher agrees.

"It's great to have Dr. Stessman back, it was not an easy time to get through this, but we did," Dietcher said.

Stessman said for now he's letting the legal process play itself out.

"Right now we'll just get on with the business of the district, and at some point, I'll address the students of the district to answer their questions," Stessman said.

As part of the board's decision to let Stessman return, the next step is to use his arrest to educate students.

The board said how that will happen hasn't been decided yet.

"Ya know, it's hard to say. I would say something about lessons learned. Things happen in life, and we aren't judged for what has happened at a low point in life. We are to be judged for our accomplishments in life," Dietcher said.

Meanwhile, they're hoping to move on.

"Our hope moving forward is that we just continue to be a great district. Dr. Stessman has provided outstanding leadership for the district and that's going to continue because that's the type of person that he is. He's a great person, and he's done great things for Shawnee Heights."

The school board president said parents and teachers have been overwhelmingly supportive of how they've handled this.