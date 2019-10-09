Superintendents from across the country to gather in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Vaping is a hot topic right now nationally and locally. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson was on the KSNT News morning show Wednesday to talk about the district’s policies on vaping.

Dr. Anderson said TPS has had a long-standing policy against vaping, electronic cigarettes and tobacco products. She said the administration has strong enforcement within the schools and they haven’t seen it as much of an issue.

Superintendents from across the country are meeting in Topeka Oct. 12-15 to talk about vaping and other big issues. This conference is for the National Federation of Urban and Suburban School Districts.