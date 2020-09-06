Supporters of police gather in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The American Society for the Defense of Traditional, Family and Property (American TFP) on Saturday held a rally in support of law enforcement in Topeka.

This rally was part of the organization’s nationwide TFP Rosary Campaign, where they hold rallies across the U.S.

“We sleep in bed comfortably at night because they are outside, patrolling, keeping us safe. So we really believe in supporting our law enforcement,” said Francis Slobodnik, district manager for the American TFP.

The rally was held at the block of 21st and Gage, with participants holding signs in support of law enforcement.

The group does believe police are supported in Topeka, Slobodnik said, but they wanted to show further support.

This comes 11 days after the Topeka City Council discussed police reform options for the Topeka Police Department in a highly-anticipated meeting that brought two rallies to the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The organization hoped the rally would open people up to being more appreciative of police, while simultaneously showing fellow supporters, and police officers, that they are not alone, Slobodnik said.

A member of the Back the Blue group was also at this rally.