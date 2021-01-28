Survey for proposed bridge replacement to start Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a field survey Monday, Feb. 1, for a proposed bridge replacement on I-470 in Topeka.

The proposed replacement is the bridge from northbound I-470 to westbound I-70.

The survey will gather information needed for the detailed design of the proposed improvement and is estimated to be completed by March 1, 2021.

A member of the survey crew first will contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property.

A KDOT spokeswoman says the survey is a very preliminary first step to gather information that is necessary for the detailed design. There are no details about when construction would start, how much it would cost or how long it would take to complete.